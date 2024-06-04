Chelsea reportedly really like Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as well as his club teammate Michael Olise.

Eze has shone in the Premier League in recent times and looks like he could be good enough to make the step up to a bigger club, with Tottenham also often linked with the 25-year-old, including in a recent Give Me Sport report that stated he could have an asking price of around £60million.

Now Chelsea are being linked with Eze by The Athletic, with the Blues also admirers of Olise as they look for some of the top talent in the Premier League.

While Chelsea have tended to focus on signing elite young players from around the world in recent times, there might be some benefit in bringing in more proven Premier League performers to balance out their squad a bit more.

CFC will want to do a lot better than 6th place next season, and that will surely require bringing in more experience and know-how to go along with the players who could be top performers for the club in a few years’ time.

Eze transfer: Should Chelsea sign the Crystal Palace star?

Eze looks ideal to add some spark to Chelsea’s midfield, with the England international surely offering more quality on the ball and creativity than the likes of Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher, while Enzo Fernandez is good on the ball but tends to play deeper.

Tottenham would also do well to sign Eze to boost their hopes of getting back into the top four, so it will be interesting to see which of the London giants ends up being the favourite for this particular deal.

Eze may well look at both projects and wonder if there might end up being better opportunities at some point, as one could easily imagine the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool also rating him enough to consider a move.