Forget Lampard – Pundit tells Burnley to appoint 44-year-old

Burnley are in the midst of a vigorous search for a new manager after the sudden departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich.

The Clarets have appointed Craig Bellamy as the club’s acting head coach, with Mike Jackson serving as his temporary assistant. Despite this interim arrangement, Burnley remain “actively searching” for a permanent head coach, with Bellamy emerging as a significant contender.

Carlton Palmer, a notable football pundit, believes that Bellamy is likely to be chosen over Frank Lampard. Palmer, speaking to Football League World, expressed surprise that Bellamy did not join Kompany at Bayern, speculating that Bellamy’s retention suggests he is a front-runner for the Burnley job.

“I think he’s a terrific bloke, and I think he’s a terrific coach,” Palmer said. “The way the club wants to run, the football club, the DNA, I think it suits a younger guy like Lampard. But Bellamy’s been there, he’s done the hard nine yards, so why not give him an opportunity to take the club forward?”

Could Craig Bellamy be the full-time Burnley manager?

Burnley named Bellamy as acting head coach in the wake of Kompany’s departure, a move that many see as a stopgap measure while the club seeks a permanent replacement. Bellamy’s familiarity with the team and the club’s operations makes him a logical candidate for the full-time role, especially given his previous coaching experience under Kompany.

While Bellamy and Lampard are the primary candidates, former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has also been linked with a surprise return to management at Burnley.

Pardew’s potential appointment would bring a wealth of experience, although it would mark a significant departure from the younger, dynamic profile that the club seems to be favouring.

The Clarets’ search for a new manager is buoyed by a reported £10.2 million in compensation following Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich. This financial windfall provides the club with additional resources to secure a high-caliber replacement and potentially invest in the squad to improve upon last season’s disappointing campaign.