Jack Grealish is set to stay at Manchester City this summer, despite rumours he may leave according to reports.

Having played a key role for Pep Guardiola in the treble winning season of 2022/2023, Grealish struggled to recreate that form this campaign and only managed three goals and three assists in all competitions.

Grealish had his season interrupted by injuries, and found himself behind Jeremy Doku in the pecking order and youngster Oscar Bobb on occasion, which has lead to questions over his future at the Etihad.

Grealish set to stay at City

The 28-year-old arrived at City three years ago in a deal worth £100m from Aston Villa, and signed a six-year-contract at the club.

The winger has won the Premier League title in each of his seasons at the club and has also got his hands on the Champions League and FA Cup.

At times Grealish has been linked with a move away given his form, plus the arrival of Doku and emergence of Bobb.

Tottenham have reportedly held interest in the past and there’s been links with a return to Villa, but nothing serious has materialised.

However, GIVEMESPORT report that after crunch talks with Guardiola he’s set to stay at the club this summer.

The report adds that despite his form last season Guardiola is happy with Grealish on the whole, with the winger wanting to stay at the club, and the only way he could leave is if City actively try and get rid of him.

There’s stiff competition for places at City and Grealish is competing with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Doku and Bobb.

Grealish, who only started ten Premier League games last season will need to get back to his best next season, as he could very much be playing for his City career.