Dortmund line up move to sign 24-year-old Leeds player who the club are open to selling

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly lining up a potential transfer swoop for Leeds United defensive midfielder Ilia Gruev, not that long after he first joined the club.

The 24-year-old was a summer 2023 signing for Leeds, so still has three years left on his contract after he joined from Werder Bremen.

However, reports from Germany now suggest that Dortmund are looking to bring Gruev back to the Bundesliga, and that Leeds could be open to letting him go for the right price.

Gruev had a decent first season at Elland Road, even if he couldn’t help Daniel Farke’s side win promotion back to the Premier League, with the Yorkshire outfit losing the playoff final to Southampton recently.

That will surely make it difficult for Leeds to keep hold of important players like Gruev this summer, as well as others like Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

It seems Champions League finalists Dortmund are now keen on Gruev, so it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach an agreement.