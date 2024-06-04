Arsenal need enormous offer to seal transfer of versatile wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, but will need an enormous offer to complete a transfer for the 18-year-old this summer.

Already a senior Netherlands international, Hato has shown himself to be an outstanding young talent and it’s not too surprising to see a big name like Arsenal being linked with him.

Still, the move could be complicated as Hato only recently signed a new contract at Ajax, with huge money now required to get him out of the club, according to a report from The Athletic.

Arsenal would surely do well to spend big on a talent like Hato, who would be a superb long-term option for Mikel Arteta’s side at either centre-back or left-back.

The Gunners already have very good depth in the middle with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, plus both Ben White and Jakub Kiwior capable of playing there, but it’s a different story on the left-hand side.

Hato transfer: Do Arsenal need another left-back option?

Hato could really fit the bill for Arsenal on the left-hand side, as Oleksandr Zinchenko has perhaps been a little disappointing since moving to the Emirates Stadium, while both Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu have both had runs in that position even though it’s not their natural role.

It will be interesting to see what kind of asking price Ajax would set for Hato, but Arsenal should surely consider paying whatever’s required as his valuation will surely only continue to go up in years to come.

Still, Arteta will likely also want to prioritise signings up front and in midfield, which is arguably more of a pressing issue for the team anyway, so there might not be much left over to splash the cash on Hato.

The Athletic’s report also links AFC with ambitious targets like Benjamin Sesko up front, and the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Joao Neves in midfield.