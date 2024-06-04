Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson looks likely to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer and Stuttgart are currently the favourites for the deal, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Ipswich Town last season but it seems the Blues now don’t want to loan him out again, with a permanent sale for around £25-30m seeming most likely.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Stuttgart are really pushing to sign Hutchinson, so they could be the strongest contender at the moment, though he has admirers from elsewhere as well.

According to the Italian journalist, there is also interest from the Premier League, while Ajax and Feyenoord also like the player but might struggle to get a deal done if it’s not a loan.

Hutchinson transfer: Where next for the talented young Chelsea winger?

Discussing the various options for Hutchinson this summer, Romano said: “Another big story involving Chelsea is an update on Omari Hutchinson. Maresca knows the player as they were both competing in the Championship last season, but now the position of the club is to sell Hutchinson this summer on a permanent transfer.

“Chelsea’s idea is to make profit on Hutchinson, and they’re open to proposals, for example from the Eredivisie, with Ajax and Feyenoord showing an interest, but also in the Bundesliga we have Stuttgart showing an interest and really pushing for him.

“Let’s see about clubs in England too, and what Ipswich Town will decide to do after having him on loan, and with Kieran McKenna now staying at the club.

“But for sure Hutchinson will be one to watch in the next weeks because Chelsea are preparing to sell, and the fee they have in mind for him is around £25-30m. Stuttgart really like the player and are the favourites at this stage as it looks difficult for Ajax and Feyenoord to do this as a permanent transfer.

“There is Premier League interest as well, and overall it looks difficult for Hutchinson to stay at Chelsea, the expectation is that he will leave.”