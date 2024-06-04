€20m-rated versatile forward keen on move to Premier League club

Portuguese international Jota Silva is reportedly interested in a move to West Ham United this summer, according to The Athletic.

Silva, who made his national team debut this year and scored 15 goals across all competitions for Vitoria, has attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs. His potential transfer to West Ham United is part of a broader strategy for the club as they undergo significant changes.

The departure of David Moyes at the end of last season marked the end of an era for West Ham. Julen Lopetegui’s appointment as head coach heralds a new chapter for the club. Notably, Lopetegui is the first person in the club’s 129-year history to hold the title of head coach rather than manager for the men’s first team.

His arrival is seen as a strategic shift aimed at modernising the team’s approach both on and off the field, which many Hammers fans have called upon for the last couple of years.

Without the allure of European football, West Ham face a tougher challenge in attracting top talent this summer. The club had participated in various UEFA competitions for the past three seasons, which had been a significant draw for prospective players. However, there is a strong sense of optimism within the club about what Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten can achieve together.

West Ham United strongly considering move for Jota Silva

The Hammers have shown serious intent in securing Jota Silva’s transfer. According to OJogo, the club was prepared to meet Silva’s €20 million (£17.2 million) release clause to fend off interest from other clubs like Brentford and Benfica.

Silva’s versatility makes him a valuable asset; while he primarily plays in a role similar to Jarrod Bowen, he can be deployed across the forward line. This flexibility is particularly attractive to West Ham, given their limited depth in attacking positions.