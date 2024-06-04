Chelsea U21 boss Mark Robinson has bid farewell to the Blues to take on the role of head coach at Burton Albion, the club has officially confirmed.

The 57-year-old, a lifelong Chelsea fan, spent two years at the helm of the U21 squad, guiding them to two consecutive top-four finishes in Premier League 2.

Robinson joined Chelsea in 2022, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his 18-year stint at AFC Wimbledon.

During his time at Wimbledon, he played a crucial role in transforming the club’s academy into one of the most successful Category 3 academies in the country.

He also had a brief spell as the boss of the Dons, although it ended in his departure with the club bottom of League One.

Robinson’s expertise in youth development has been widely acknowledged, and his tenure at Chelsea saw him nurture several talents including Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, and Alfie Gilchrist.

His dedication to developing young players aligns perfectly with Burton Albion’s vision, making him an ideal fit for the role.

Robinson’s appointment at Burton Albion marks a new chapter in his coaching career. He succeeds Martin Paterson and will be assisted by Tom Hounsell, with Elliott Axtell and Jake Kean completing the new-look backroom team.

The 57-year-old is eager to create a team that is enjoyable to watch, aggressive, and energetic, and one that the fans and town can be proud to represent.

Second major change at Chelsea this week

His departure is the second major change at Stamford Bridge this week, following the arrival of new boss Enzo Maresca. The club appointed the former Leicester manager as the new head coach.

This comes after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Chelsea, ending his tenure at the club after less than a year.

His sacking surprised many, as it was widely believed that the club were heading in the right direction under him.

Pochettino took over the youngest squad in the Premier League and guided them to a 6th placed finish in the league as well as a League Cup final and a FA Cup semi-final.