Exclusive: “Important proposal” could see Arsenal star seal transfer away, says expert

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior could leave the club in this summer’s transfer window amid interest from AC Milan, but only for an important proposal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into Kiwior’s situation as Milan once again show an interest in the Poland international after also looking at him back in January.

Kiwior previously shone in Serie A during a spell at Spezia, and it perhaps makes sense that there’s some interest in bringing him back to Italy after some impressive form at Arsenal, albeit without ever quite establishing himself as a regular starter.

The 24-year-old is a solid and intelligent defensive player, having done well when he’s been called upon by Mikel Arteta, and offering an option at centre-back or left-back, though he faces a lot of competition in both roles.

Kiwior transfer: Should Arsenal keep or sell?

Arsenal will need squad depth over the course of a long campaign, so in that sense they’d surely do well to keep someone like Kiwior, but it perhaps makes sense for the player himself to consider his options.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are sure to remain first choice in central defence, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu may be preferred at left-back, so Kiwior might find it would be easier to get game time somewhere like Milan.

Still, Romano has insisted AFC won’t let Kiwior go too easily, while Milan themselves may also have other priorities.

“Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan stories are also back again. The Polish defender has always been appreciated by AC Milan, as he was on their list also in January, but at the moment Milan have not approached Arsenal yet,” Romano said.

“They have different priorities including a new right-back and a new striker. For the centre-back, we will see later in the window. Arsenal could sell Kiwior this summer, but only for an important proposal.”