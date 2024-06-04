Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski has played down suggestions he could be about to join former manager Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Conte has agreed a three year deal to become Napoli’s next manager with an official announcement expected soon.

The Italian left Spurs in March 2023 and has now been chosen as the man to get Napoli back challenging at the top end of Serie A after a disastrous title defence last season, which saw them finish tenth.

Kulusevski rules out reunion with Conte

Whilst Conte’s reputation in the Premier League may have been damaged by his spell in north London he is still highly regarded in Italy.

The 54-year old has won the Serie A title on four occasions across spells at Inter Milan and Juventus, but has a reputation for falling out with the higher ups if he isn’t given what he wants, especially in the transfer market.

Conte likes to be backed with signings and following his imminent arrival in Naples he has been linked with a move for a number of his former Spurs players.

Kulusevski and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been earmarked as potential targets, whilst defender Radu Dragusin who only arrived from Italy in January has been linked with a return back to Serie A.

When asked about the links to Napoli Kulusevski said he didn’t know anything about it, but admitted it would be good to see Conte him back in football.

“I don’t know anything about that, I have heard that Conte is going there,” he told Aftonbladet.

“It will be fun to see him there, to see him back in football.”

The Sweden international joined Spurs from Italian side Juventus in 2023 after initially joining the club on loan, and has gone on to make 96 appearances to date, scoring 15 goals and providing 19 assists.