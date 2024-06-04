Belgian defender Wout Faes has not ruled out the possibility of a summer transfer despite expressing satisfaction with Leicester City’s return to the Premier League.

Faes, who has been a linchpin in Leicester’s defence, has been the subject of transfer speculation over the past year, highlighting his ambition to play regularly at higher level and maintain his position in the Belgian national team.

Over the past 12 months, Faes has been linked with several moves away from the King Power Stadium. Last summer, he admitted to having discussions about a potential exit but emphasised his desire to avoid a situation where he would be relegated to the bench. This approach ensured he remained a crucial part of Leicester City’s setup, particularly as they fought their way back to the Premier League by winning the Championship title.

The interest in Faes peaked again in January when Italian Serie A side Atalanta reportedly showed interest in securing his services. Despite the ongoing rumours, Faes continued to focus on his performances for the Foxes, contributing significantly to their success in the Championship.

Faes’ primary focus has been to cement his place in the Belgian national team, with regular playing time being a crucial factor. His consistent performances in the Championship have helped him maintain his spot in the national setup, especially with the upcoming Euros this summer.

Wout Faes teases that he could leave Leicester City this summer

Reflecting on Leicester’s promotion, Faes expressed his happiness, acknowledging the team’s hard work and determination throughout the season.

In a recent interview with Belgian outlet DH, as reported by Sport Witness, Faes discussed the possibility of a transfer: “You never know how it can happen in football. If I play a good Euros, things can happen very quickly.”

Given Faes’ impressive performances, it is unsurprising that clubs like Atalanta have been interested in acquiring his signature. Leicester City, aware of his value, would likely seek to recoup the original £15 million they paid for him if they were to consider selling the 25-year-old defender. His contract with Leicester runs until 2027, providing the club with a strong negotiating position should any offers materialise.