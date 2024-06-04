Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The 26-year-old Italian international could be on the move this summer. He has held contract talks with Juventus recently, but the two parties have not been able to secure an agreement.

Contract talks have reached an impasse and the player’s representatives have now started informing interested parties of the player’s availability. Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on signing the player. According to a report from HITC, both clubs have been informed of the Italian’s availability this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Italian winger. The 26-year-old has returned from his injury blow and he has impressed this past season with 10 goals and three assists.

He will be looking to get back to his best once again, and he could be a key player for Liverpool going forward. The Reds need more quality in the wide areas and Italian is versatile enough to operate on both flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the side. The Italian international has shown his quality for club and country in the past, and there is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool could be an exciting option. The winger is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to join a club capable of pushing for major trophies. Liverpool are certainly at that level and they could provide with the platform to complete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are looking to add more quality in the wide areas as well and it remains to be seen whether they can compete with Liverpool for his signature. The Reds will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football next season and that could give them a major advantage in the chase.