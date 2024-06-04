Manchester United are keen on signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. Clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his development as well, but a report from Portuguese publication O Jogo claims that Manchester United are currently leading the chase.

The midfielder is valued at €120 million because of a release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up for him. Benfica have a reputation for being a difficult club to negotiate with and they will not want to lose a prized young prospect like Neves for cheap. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Red Devils to trigger his release clause.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a prodigious talent and he has attributes to develop into a world class player with the right guidance. Joining a club like Manchester United will be quite attractive for him, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Arsenal and Liverpool keen on Joao Neves

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool need midfield reinforcements as well. The Gunners must look to bring in a long term successor to Jorginho and Liverpool will have to replace Thiago Alcantara. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester United to his signature.

All three clubs are desperate for quality additions in the middle of the park, and the 19-year-old certainly fits the profile. He could improve Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool but the reported asking price could complicate the situation. Paying €120 million for a central midfielder could prove to be difficult for all three clubs, especially given the fact that they need to improve the other areas of their squad as well.