Man United set to go head to head with Liverpool for excellent €60m-rated centre-back this summer

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Both Man United and Liverpool have had their issues with centre-backs over the last 12 months.

There certainly has to be some sympathy with Erik ten Hag given that the Dutchman rarely had the opportunity to name the same back four twice in a row, and whatever the manager’s other failings, his argument that the team would’ve been challenging for honours with a fully fit defence isn’t without merit.

Liverpool’s need had seemed less acute, however, it appears obvious to football watchers that the club need a high-quality exponent to partner Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman is metaphorically and actually head and shoulders above his contemporaries, and if the Reds are able to pinpoint a signing to play alongside, it could help start the Arne Slot era off in the best possible manner.

Liverpool and Man United want Goncalo Inacio

Though the summer transfer window is yet to get underway, it does appear that both Premier League giants will be going head to head for one defensive talent once the market is open for business once more.

According to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Sporting’s brilliant 22-year-old, Goncalo Inacio, is a player of interest to both North West giants.

Man United’s situation may be complicated at present by the fact that it still isn’t clear if Sir Jim Ratcliffe intends to retain ten Hag as his manager for next season.

Until that question is answered one way or the other, potential new signings may be reticent to commit themselves to the Red Devils.

More Stories / Latest News
Problems at Chelsea already for Enzo Maresca as board decision has undermined his authority
Trent Alexander-Arnold not fussed where he plays following impressive England performance
Gareth Southgate singles duo out after England’s victory over Bosnia

Although the transfer window opens on the day that the European Championship starts, Friday June 14, that’s for domestic deals only.

There’s still almost a month to go before clubs can start to trade internationally once more, and by then, the situation at the Theatre of Dreams should’ve been clarified.

More Stories Arne Slot Erik ten Hag Fabrizio Romano Goncalo Inacio Sir Jim Ratcliffe Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.