Man United set to go head to head with Liverpool for excellent €60m-rated centre-back this summer

Both Man United and Liverpool have had their issues with centre-backs over the last 12 months.

There certainly has to be some sympathy with Erik ten Hag given that the Dutchman rarely had the opportunity to name the same back four twice in a row, and whatever the manager’s other failings, his argument that the team would’ve been challenging for honours with a fully fit defence isn’t without merit.

Liverpool’s need had seemed less acute, however, it appears obvious to football watchers that the club need a high-quality exponent to partner Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman is metaphorically and actually head and shoulders above his contemporaries, and if the Reds are able to pinpoint a signing to play alongside, it could help start the Arne Slot era off in the best possible manner.

Liverpool and Man United want Goncalo Inacio

Though the summer transfer window is yet to get underway, it does appear that both Premier League giants will be going head to head for one defensive talent once the market is open for business once more.

According to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Sporting’s brilliant 22-year-old, Goncalo Inacio, is a player of interest to both North West giants.

??? Manchester United and Liverpool have both been monitoring Gonçalo Inácio ahead of the summer transfer window. His release clause is worth €60m. Man United are still discussing internally how many centre-backs they want to bring in — for sure, at least one right-footed. pic.twitter.com/CvLU16GYBx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

Man United’s situation may be complicated at present by the fact that it still isn’t clear if Sir Jim Ratcliffe intends to retain ten Hag as his manager for next season.

Until that question is answered one way or the other, potential new signings may be reticent to commit themselves to the Red Devils.

Although the transfer window opens on the day that the European Championship starts, Friday June 14, that’s for domestic deals only.

There’s still almost a month to go before clubs can start to trade internationally once more, and by then, the situation at the Theatre of Dreams should’ve been clarified.