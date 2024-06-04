Man United plotting summer move for 24-year-old midfield powerhouse

Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the summer transfer window.

According to Give Me Sport, the Red Devils are looking to rebuild their midfield in the summer and they have identified the Danish midfielder as a potential target. The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils.

Manchester United want to secure his services and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder will add physicality, presence and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield. He could prove to be an upgrade on Casemiro who has been quite underwhelming this past season.

Manchester United will have to improve the midfield if they want to push for trophies in next season. They need to bring in a midfield controller who can control the tempo of the game and a defensive midfielder who will help shield the back four and break up opposition attacks. The Danish international could be the ideal acquisition for them and he would help Manchester United improve further.

The Red Devils have missed out on Champions League qualification and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. Signing the right players will help them improve.

Hjulmand could be tempted to join Man United

Hjulmand is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world and Manchester United could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a higher level. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Sporting CP now.

A move to the Premier League will be a major step in the 24-year-old’s career and he has the qualities and the mentality to succeed in English football. It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a player for the English club.