Man United set to submit proposal for 22-year-old Liverpool target soon

Manchester United are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

According to the Portuguese publication O Jogo, they are set to submit a proposal for the Portuguese defender soon. They could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who are keeping tabs on the defender’s situation as well.

He has established himself as one of the best young defenders in European football and he could prove to be a quality investment for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The Red Devils will have to bring in a quality replacement for Raphael, Varane and the Portuguese defender certainly fits the profile.

The 22-year-old is a left-sided central defender who is versatile enough to operate as a left-back. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Manchester United who are in need of defensive reinforcement in multiple areas. Furthermore, Inacio is tactically flexible enough to operate in a back as well as a backboard. Apart from his qualities as a central defender, he is quite accomplished on the ball and he will help the Red Devils build from the back.

Man United and Liverpool need Goncalo Inacio

The defender has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United certainly have the finances to afford him. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay up for him. He would be a quality investment for the future and the defender could end up justifying the outlay in the long term.

It remains to be seen whether the Liverpool are ready to challenge Manchester United for his signature. They will need to bring in a quality replacement for Joel Matip. Inacio seems like the ideal fit for them and his ability to slot into the left back role makes him a valuable asset. Liverpool need an alternative to Andrew Robertson, who has looked quite mediocre in recent months.