Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in the Premier League following an outstanding season.

Despite the Magpies finishing a disappointing seventh, failing to replicate their previous season’s UEFA Champions League qualification, Guimaraes’ performance remained a beacon of excellence throughout the campaign.

Guimaraes’ statistics underline his pivotal role in Eddie Howe’s squad. Over 37 Premier League appearances, he netted seven goals and contributed eight assists, consistently demonstrating his ability to influence games. His dynamic presence in the midfield has not gone unnoticed, with top clubs expressing keen interest in securing his services.

Among the suitors are Premier League powerhouses Manchester City and Arsenal. Both clubs have been linked with Guimaraes, who has a £100 million release clause valid until the end of June. The speculation surrounding his future has intensified, with fans and analysts alike debating his next move.

Former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna doesn’t want Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes to sign for the Cityzens

Interestingly, former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has weighed in on the situation, advising Guimaraes to stay put at Newcastle United. Sagna’s perspective offers a unique take, emphasising the midfielder’s integral role at St. James’ Park and the potential pitfalls of a move to a club with an already saturated midfield.

“I don’t think that Manchester City need a player like Bruno; I think City are covered in the middle,” Sagna remarked in an interview with CoinPoker. “I really respect the player – I think he has wonderful ability. He is such an important player for Newcastle, I can’t see how they could justify selling him, especially to another team in the Premier League.”

Sagna’s comments highlight a broader sentiment that for Newcastle to challenge the Premier League elite, retaining their top talents like Guimaraes is crucial.