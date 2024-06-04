Manchester City take unprecedented legal action against the Premier League

Manchester City have launched a legal battle against the Premier League, alleging discrimination and seeking damages.

The Times reports that the club are challenging the Associated Party Transaction rules, introduced in 2021 after Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover.

As per them, these rules are unlawful and have submitted a 165-page legal document for a private arbitration hearing, set to last two weeks.

This unprecedented move comes as City faces a separate hearing on alleged financial breaches.

The outcome of this legal dispute may have significant implications for the club’s future and the Premier League’s governance.

Manchester City’s actions are seen as a bold move, taking on the Premier League’s authority and potentially setting a precedent for other clubs.

The report states the other 19 clubs in the division have been invited to participate in the legal action, with up to 12 having stepped forward.

If Man City successfully win the case – which is a likely possibility – it would allow them to further boost the amount of money they raise through these commercial deals.

The hearing is expected to be a high-stakes, behind-closed-doors affair, with the football world watching closely.

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, etching their name in the league’s history.

However, there remains a risk of them losing some of their titles if they are found guilty of the 115 charges against them.

The move to launch this crazy legal suit against the Premier League seems to be out of desperation as the dates near.

Both Manchester City and the Premier League are yet to comment on the matter.

More to follow…