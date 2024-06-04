Manchester United attacker is set to leave the club this summer despite breakthrough season

Manchester United’s promising talent, Omari Forson, is poised to bid farewell to the club this summer on a free transfer.

That is according to the latest from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who confirms the imminent departure of the 19-year-old.

He added that the young attacker is ‘attracting interest’ of several clubs who are showing interest in signing him.

“Exclusive: Omari Forson, set to leave Manchester United as free agent in June. After his debut in February with Man Utd first team, Omari’s set for new chapter. There are several clubs already keen on signing Forson, as 19 year old striker is attracting interest.”

Forson enjoyed a breakthrough season at Manchester United

Forson’s prowess on the pitch has not gone unnoticed, particularly in the Premier League 2 where he showcased his skill with three goals and three assists in just six appearances.

His stellar performance extended to the UEFA Youth League, where he contributed two goals and an assist in two appearances, further solidifying his potential.

Additionally, his impact in the EFL Trophy, netting twice in two games, underscored his versatility and adaptability across various competitions.

His excellent performances for the youth earned him a call-up to the first team. He made his first-team debut in January and racked up seven appearances, assisting 1 goal.

However, as his contract draws to a close at the end of the month, and no talks of a renewed contract, Forson’s departure appears inevitable, signalling the end of his tenure with Manchester United.