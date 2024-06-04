Over the weekend, reports surfaced linking Wolves star Matheus Cunha with a potential move to Manchester United.

The Brazilian forward has emerged as a target for the Red Devils ahead of the summer transfer window, with scouts reportedly observing his performances throughout the 2023/24 season. This interest seemingly peaked after Cunha’s impressive display against United in the opening game of the season, a match that likely put him on their radar.

Cunha, who joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid for a fee that could rise to £35 million (Sky Sports), enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League. The 24-year-old forward tallied 14 goals and provided eight assists, culminating in a career-best 22 goal involvements.

His outstanding form inevitably sparked speculation about a move to a bigger club, and Manchester United’s need for attacking reinforcements only added fuel to the fire. With Anthony Martial set to depart at the end of the season, United are in need of new striking options, currently relying on Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Wolves star Matheus Cunha responds to Manchester United rumours

In response to the swirling transfer rumours, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte published an intriguing report featuring Cunha’s reaction.

Addressing the speculation, Cunha expressed his gratitude for the interest but reaffirmed his commitment to Wolves. “Whenever I can, I come to accompany you. I always want to show that [the affection] is reciprocal,” Cunha said. “Then we see this rush [Manchester United]. But I’m very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I’m very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club.”

Despite Cunha’s declaration of happiness at Wolves, the lure of Manchester United remains potent. The Premier League giants are reportedly prepared to double his current wage of £60,000-a-week to bring him to Old Trafford. This financial incentive, combined with the prospect of playing for one of the most storied clubs in English football, could prove tempting.