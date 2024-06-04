Manchester United midfielder Casemiro joins Spanish side in surprise new role

In a surprising move, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has joined Marbella, taking on a new role as a director and shareholder at Marbella FC.

The Brazilian midfielder’s future at the club remains very uncertain, with the former Real Madrid man strongly linked with a move away.

Casemiro invests in Spanish side Marbella FC

At 32 years old, Casemiro’s career trajectory has taken an unexpected turn, as he ventures into club management. The Sun reports that the player has one eye on his future after investing in Marbella, who play in the Spanish fourth tier.

After being announced as the new director, he said (quotes via The Sun):

“It is an honour for me to join Marbella Football Club because my biggest motivation is the spectacular possibilities for growth of the club.

“I have been to Marbella with my family on several occasions and both my children, my wife and I are in love with this city, with which we want to be connected for life.

“No doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the highest, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful ascent to Primera.”

Casemiro linked with a move away from Old Trafford

Speculation has linked the former Real Madrid player with a move away from Old Trafford, with strong indications that he may be eyeing a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Recent reports suggest that Casemiro has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al Nassr, where his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays.

In fact, it was reported yesterday that Ronaldo has personally approached him in an attempt to convince him to join the Saudi Pro League.

Besides Al Nassr, Both Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya are also reportedly vying for Casemiro’s signature, presenting him with lucrative opportunities as he considers his next move.

The Brazilian’s disappointment at being omitted from the FA Cup final lineup has added fuel to speculation about his departure from Manchester United.

While Casemiro remains under contract with Manchester United until 2026, the club is said to be open to offers for the midfielder.

Report suggests that United could command a fee of £30 million for Casemiro, who joined the club for £70 million just two years ago.

However, Saudi clubs may seek to negotiate a lower transfer fee while offering higher wages to entice the seasoned midfielder.

Casemiro, who remains contracted to Old Trafford until 2026, may view this as an opportunity for a fresh start, as well as an opportunity for one final lucrative payday before he retires.

While Casemiro’s future remains uncertain, his latest venture into club management signals a new chapter in his career.