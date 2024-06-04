Maresca not involved in Chelsea’s decision as to whether Ian Maatsen ends up at Dortmund or not

Ian Maatsen enjoyed a brilliant second-half of the season at Borussia Dortmund, a Champions League final defeat notwithstanding.

Though negotiations with Chelsea haven’t started in order to make any move permanent, it’s known that the player has a £35m release clause.

Incoming manager, Enzo Maresca, hasn’t had any part to play in whether the 22-year-old stays in West London or moves to Dortmund, but that’s as much to do with the fact that the Italian is only just getting his feet under the table as anything else.

Chelsea will sell Ian Maatsen on a first come, first served basis

As the Daily Mail note, there is still an expectation that the player will still be sold this summer, but Dortmund might have to be quick if they want to land him.

That’s because the outlet also suggest that the release clause is open to any club that are interested in his services.

As CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formerly Twitter), Dortmund want to negotiate the amount and terms of the release clause, and whilst the player is apparently more than happy to continue there, if Chelsea receive a straight bid elsewhere, the likelihood is that they’ll listen to those offers before considering Dortmund’s.

??? Borussia Dortmund will approach Chelsea after the UCL final to negotiate for Ian Maatsen. The opening proposal will be under £35m clause value but with different structure. Maatsen, very happy at Dortmund and among priority targets for BVB. pic.twitter.com/O71EkNUj6D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2024

Clearly, from Maresca’s point of view, the sooner that the situation is resolved the better.

The Italian can well do without a similar situation that confronted Mauricio Pochettino a year ago, when players were being bought and sold left, right and centre, leaving the Argentinian in a difficult position in terms of putting his squad and starting XI together.

With the Blues known to be close to the edge in terms of Financial Fair Play, multiple sales this summer are a given, and Maatsen will definitely be one of them.

Time will tell if that is to Dortmund or not, however.