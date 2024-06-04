Arsenal could reportedly rival Manchester United for the transfer of Benfica midfield wonderkid Joao Neves this summer as they search for signings in the middle of the park.

The talented young Portugal international is likely to be a man in demand this summer after a breakthrough season with Benfica, and Arsenal are named as among his suitors in a report from The Athletic.

Neves looks like he could be ideal for Arsenal’s style of play, with The Athletic suggesting he could be an alternative to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who seems unsure about leaving his current club and hometown.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will definitely move for Neves, however, with some other recent reports perhaps suggesting Man Utd have shown a stronger and more concrete interest so far.

Neves transfer: Arsenal or Man United for the Portuguese wonderkid?

Record have stated that United are preparing an opening bid for Neves, so that could be an interesting one to watch in the weeks ahead, with Arsenal perhaps needing to get a move on if they are to rival the Red Devils for this signing.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside about MUFC scouting Neves, while it seems they also have an interest in his Benfica teammate Antonio Silva.

“I’m also aware of fresh reports on United and Benfica duo Joao Neves and Antonio Silva. Man United have scouted both players for months but we should also remember that that both are going to be very expensive,” Romano said.

“So far, there have been no official bids for Neves or Silva yet but it’s going to be really open in the summer.

“Reports in Portugal say that Silva is more likely to be Benfica’s big sale, rather than Neves, but my understanding is that it’s open and depends on the proposals that come in.”