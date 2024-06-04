EFL Chairman urges Newcastle not to do business with four Premier League clubs

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has given some transfer advice to Newcastle United this summer as he warns them about losing star players to certain Premier League rivals.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are two key parts of the Magpies squad to have been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in recent times, but losing them to those clubs would surely be a suicidal move by St James’ Park bosses.

MacAnthony has now discussed Newcastle’s transfer plans for the summer and made it clear what he would do if he were in charge of the decision-making at the club.

Newcastle United given transfer warning

“You don’t want to lose any of those players that you just mentioned to some of your rivals,” he said.

“And if you want to do a deal, you want them to go out of the country. So, if you have got to sell Bruno, if you have got to sell obviously the striker (Isak), you want to get onto PSG, one of those clubs and say, if I am going to do it, they are leaving the Premier League.

“I am not going to strengthen Arsenal, I am not going to strengthen Chelsea, I am not going to strengthen Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I don’t think Newcastle will sell those players. I think they will find a way.”

Can Newcastle avoid losing someone like Guimaraes to Man City if they show an interest and pay the big money? It surely wouldn’t be easy to avoid a situation whereby the Brazil international pushed hard to get a move to the Etihad Stadium, where he could be given the chance to win all the major trophies and play with some of the very finest players in the world, not to mention work under the legendary Spanish manager Pep Guardiola.

Likewise, someone like Isak will surely want to play in the Champions League and could surely see himself having a tremendous impact at Arsenal, helping them finally get over the line and enjoy the success they’re seemingly so close to getting.