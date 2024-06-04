Newcastle United are on the verge of securing their second summer signing, with Lloyd Kelly poised to join the club as a free agent after leaving Bournemouth.

Kelly will follow in the footsteps of Lewis Hall, who became Newcastle’s first summer acquisition after the club activated the obligation to buy clause in his loan agreement from Chelsea for the 2023/24 season.

Kelly, whose contract with Bournemouth expires at the end of the month, is set to join Newcastle without a transfer fee. This move comes after Newcastle United missed out on former Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who opted to join Chelsea despite being close to a deal with the Magpies.

Eddie Howe set to bring Lloyd Kelly to Newcastle United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the deal for Kelly is nearing completion. The 25-year-old defender has been a target for Newcastle as they look to bolster their defensive options. Kelly’s familiarity with Magpies manager Eddie Howe, from their time together at Bournemouth, significantly influenced Newcastle’s decision to pursue him.

Eddie Howe’s knowledge of Kelly’s capabilities and potential was a key factor in this transfer. Kelly’s versatility, able to play both as a centre-back and a left-back, adds valuable depth to Newcastle’s defensive lineup. His impending arrival is expected to strengthen the squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Newcastle United’s transfer strategy this summer highlights their commitment to reinforcing their defence after multiple injury concerns in that position in the previous campaign. The acquisition of Kelly, alongside Hall, underlines their intent to build a robust backline capable of competing at the highest levels.