Exclusive: Transfer expert hints PL club are “exploring” potential raid on Arsenal this summer

Fulham are exploring options to sign a new striker this summer amid transfer rumours linking them with a possible move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano explained that there’s nothing advanced or concrete happening with Fulham and Nketiah at the moment, though it seems a replacement for Armando Broja is something Marco Silva’s side are looking into.

Nketiah could be a decent option for someone like Fulham to consider, even if he hasn’t played regularly for Arsenal for some time now, with an exit from the Emirates Stadium seeming highly likely for this summer.

Nketiah would likely get more playing time at Fulham, and could be more at his level for a mid-table Premier League side, with Arsenal surely now needing to aim for higher standards now that Mikel Arteta has them challenging for the Premier League title and competing in the Champions League again.

Nketiah transfer: Could Arsenal striker be on the move to Fulham?

“After seeing Emile Smith Rowe linked with Fulham, and I told you here that he’s been discussed internally, there is now also talk of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah being another target for Fulham this summer,” Romano said.

“For now my information is that Fulham are considering to bring in several players this summer, including a new centre-back, a quality midfield player like Smith-Rowe and potentially new striker with Armando Broja leaving after his loan from Chelsea.”

He added: “With Nketiah, it’s not something advanced so far but Fulham are exploring the market.”

Arsenal fans will surely wish Nketiah well, but at the same time one imagines most of them will feel it’s the right time for the 25-year-old to be moved on so the club can have the very highest quality and reliable squad depth in each position.