Atletico Madrid ace ‘on his way’ to West Ham as transfer deal agreed

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion, with the young striker now on his way to the London Stadium, according to El Desmarque.

Omorodion impressed on loan at Deportivo Alaves in the season just gone, but it seems he’s now likely to seal a permanent exit from Atletico for a fee in the region of €30million.

West Ham would surely do well to bring in a talented young attacking player like Omorodion this summer, with the 20-year-old also said to be attracting interest from big names like Chelsea, Napoli and Roma.

The Hammers are preparing for life under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who recently replaced David Moyes at the London Stadium, and it seems he’s using his knowledge of La Liga well.

Omorodion could be a smart piece of business for the present and future for West Ham, so this seems like an interesting to story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.