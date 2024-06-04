Real Madrid to complete deal for 34-year-old Champions League hero

It’s been quite the few days for Real Madrid.

After triumphing at Wembley Stadium at the weekend to secure their 15th Champions League title and thus extending their record in the competition, the club quickly moved to announce Kylian Mbappe as a new signing.

Though the latter was the worst kept secret in football, to have the deal finally announced put an end to all of the rumours.

The French World Cup winner will certainly bring something to a squad which is bursting with world-class talent.

Real Madrid will sign Joselu permanently

It shouldn’t be forgotten either that young Brazilian wonder kid, Endrick, will also be joining the club in July, adding to a front line that will boast Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vini Jr.

If Carlo Ancelotti continues to ensure that his side play a game that is based around an all out attack, teams in La Liga and beyond should be rightly fearful.

Indeed, it would surprise no one if they were back in next season’s Champions League final looking to defend their title.

A title that they would never have won without the intervention of Joselu in their semi-final against Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga side were two minutes away from getting to the final, which would’ve been a repeat of the 2013 showpiece, coincidentally at the same venue.

Step forward Joselu to score his first on 88 minutes, just seven minutes after coming on, then three minutes later, he would hit the winner.

Now, according to The Athletic (subscription required), Los Blancos will take up the permanent option on the 34-year-old whom they signed on loan from Espanyol.

As the report notes, nothing will be made official until after Espanyol have completed their Spanish second division promotion play-off, but the signing is a formality.

Given the strength of the front line, it’s doubtful he’ll get to play much in 2024/25, but as he showed against Bayern, he only needs a few minutes to make his mark.