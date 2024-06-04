Arsenal in pole position to beat Chelsea & Man Utd to potential €65million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly considered to be in pole position to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside about all three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd being in for Sesko this summer, while the talented young Slovenia international has rejected approaches from the Saudi Pro League.

And now a report from The Athletic states that there’s the sense that the Gunners would be favourites to sign Sesko if he leaves Leipzig, where he has a €65million release clause.

This talented young forward looks like he could be absolutely ideal for Arsenal’s needs right now, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking so close to perfect at times in the season just gone as they only narrowly missed out to Manchester City for the Premier League title on the final day of the campaign.

Adding a more prolific goal-scorer to lead the line could make all the difference for Arsenal next season, so fans will hope Sesko can be that player.

Sesko transfer: What’s the state of play and is he a priority for Arsenal?

Despite the seemingly obvious need for a signing up front, it’s perhaps not yet clear if it will definitely be Sesko that emerges as the Gunners’ priority.

The Athletic note that players in other positions are also being eyed up by the north London giants, including in midfield and defence.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli has also been linked as a striker target for Arsenal by Corriere dello Sport, while the Independent have also mentioned Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon, so there are some exciting potential alternatives out there in case Sesko doesn’t work out, or if Arteta decides he’d prefer another option.

Sesko would also surely be an important signing for Chelsea, who struggled last season after relying on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, while United also surely need to make changes up front after Rasmus Hojlund took some time to get going at Old Trafford, while the goals dried up for Marcus Rashford.