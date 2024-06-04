Stoke City in talks to agree deal with playmaker

According to latest reports Stoke City are in talks to agree a new deal with 18-year-old playmaker Jack Griffiths.

Griffith’s contract expires at the end of this month and Stoke are keen to keep hold of the talented youngster.

The attacking midfielder has a big decision to make in the upcoming weeks. He has been through every age group at Stoke and also played for the U21s last season.

He made 34 appearances for the development squad last season scoring 8 goals and contributing 5 assists.

Stoke want to start integrating Griffiths into the first team next season and that could play a big part into his decision making.

The Potters has released a number of players this summer: Tom Edwards, D’Margio Wright-Philips, Tom Sparrow, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Ben Kershaw, Kahrel Reddin, Sonny Singh, Tom Curl and Ian Kamga, Tyrese Campbell, Ciaran Clark and Wesley.