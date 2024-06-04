Supercomputer predicts winner of Euro 2024 ahead of tournament kick-off

A supercomputer has made a surprise prediction on the outcome of the Euro 2024.

With the tournament mere days away, starting on June 14th with Germany vs Scotland, the Opta supercomputer has simulated the competition an astonishing 10,000 times to determine the most likely winner.

According to the simulation, England emerges as the top contender, with a remarkable 19.9% chance of lifting the trophy. However, France, who defeated England in the World Cup and have reached the last two World Cup finals, are hot on their heels with a 19.1% chance of victory.

Germany, Spain, and Portugal also emerge as strong contenders, with 12.4%, 9.6%, and 9.2% chances of winning, respectively.

Euro 2020 Recap

The 2020 European Championship saw Italy crowned champions, defeating England in a thrilling final at Wembley Stadium.

The Azzurri’s victory marked their second European title, with goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi securing a 3-2 win in a penalty shootout.

The tournament also saw surprise performances from teams like Denmark and Switzerland, who reached the semifinals and quarter-finals, respectively.