Tottenham in contact with club to sign versatile 21-year-old defender

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Guela Doue from French club Stade Rennais this summer.

According to TBR Football, they have already contacted the French club regarding a move for the 21-year-old defender and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up with an official offer in the next few days.

Guela Doue can operate as a right-back as well as a central defender. His versatility could be an added bonus for Spurs if they can get the deal done. Emerson Royal has been linked with a move away from the club and Tottenham could use more depth in the full-back department. Signing a utility man like Doue would be a wise decision.

The 21-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He would be a long-term investment for the north London club. Tottenham are reportedly keen on his brother Desire Doue as well.

Guela Doue would be a useful addition

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. The defender is likely to be tempted to join the Premier League club. If there is a concrete proposal ahead of him. It would be an exciting step up in his career and he would get to test himself in English football.

Tottenham will be competing in the UEFA Europa league next season and they will have to deal with increased number of games. They need more quality in their squad in order to deal with the fixture congestion. Players like Doue could prove to be valuable additions and they will help during injuries and rotation.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done in the coming weeks. They have the financial resources to convince the French club and convincing the player to join them should not be difficult either.