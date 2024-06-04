The Republic of Ireland’s long-awaited triumph against a strong international opponent finally materialised, thanks to Troy Parrott’s dramatic 92nd-minute winner. The moment sparked an outpouring of emotion, blending pure elation with palpable relief, as Ireland secured a hard-fought victory over Hungary.

With the game hanging in the balance and Hungary pushing relentlessly for a winner, a misplaced pass fortuitously fell to Parrott. In an electrifying solo effort, he covered 60 yards, reminiscent of his missed opportunity at Hampden Park in September 2022. On that night, Parrott had the chance to put Ireland 2-1 up against Scotland but failed, and Ireland subsequently lost.

This time, his low shot against Hungarian reserve goalkeeper Denes Dibusz somehow found the net, igniting scenes of madness and jubilation among the Irish faithful, marking their first win in five games.

Despite being a friendly, the match was fiercely contested, with both sides exhibiting robust physicality. The second half alone saw 26 fouls and five yellow cards, underlining the intensity of the encounter.

Promising Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is in epic form

Troy Parrott, the hero of the night, has been in scintillating form for Excelsior in Holland, scoring ten goals, continuing his impressive scoring streak with his fifth international goal.

Reflecting on his performance, Parrott admitted to the Irish Examiner, “Before this season, scoring goals had been difficult to come by for me. It’s one area I kind of struggled a bit. To see all the hard work paying off is nice.”

The 22-year-old Dubliner has enjoyed a prolific period, netting two hat-tricks in three play-off games before joining the Irish squad. Looking ahead, Parrott remains focused yet cautious about his future at Tottenham Hotspur. “I think it’s too early and hard to say now. It’s been a hectic few days for me, going from club straight into international. I just want to get through the Portugal game, have a holiday, and go from there,” he said.