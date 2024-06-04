Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Carrusel Deportivo, Tottenham are currently pushing to sign the 27-year-old Moroccan striker and he will cost around €30 million. It is no secret that Tottenham need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and the 27-year-old target man should prove to be a quality addition.

They have missed the clinical presence upfront since the departure of Harry Kane and they will need to fill that void during the summer window. Tottenham will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and a reliable goalscorer could make a huge difference for them.

En-Nesyri is adept at leading the line and he should prove to be a useful option in the attack. Apart from his ability to score goals, he will add aerial prowess, physicality, and hold-up play to the Tottenham attack.

Youssef En-Nesyri might fancy Tottenham switch

The Moroccan striker has proven himself in Spanish football and he will look to test himself in England now. The opportunity to join Tottenham and will be an exciting proposition for him. They are a big club with an exciting project. They have a quality squad and a charismatic manager in charge.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price for the player. The reported €30 million valuation seems reasonable for a player of his quality in today’s market. Tottenham have the financial resources to pay up as well. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

The striker has 20 goals in all competitions this season and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He will look to hit the ground running in England if the transfer to Tottenham goes through.