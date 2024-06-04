Eberechi Eze started for England in their 3-0 victory over Bosnia on Monday evening as the Three Lions got off to a slow but positive start in their pre tournament warm-ups for Euros 2024.

Eze looked at home in an England shirt at St James’ Park, albeit against a weaker nation. Eze completed 78% of his passes and tallied three successful take-ons from five attempted.

The Crystal Palace midfielder’s return to form, especially after a hamstring injury earlier in the season, has bolstered his chances of making the Euro 2024 squad. The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists for Crystal Palace.