Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota doubles Portugal’s lead against Finland

Diogo Jota has doubled the lead for Portugal against Finland.

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias opened the scoring for Portugal in the 17th minute before Jota made it 2-0 from the spot.

Just on the brink of half-time, Portugal were awarded a penalty. The Liverpool forward stepped up to take it and sent the keeper the wrong way to double the lead.

Watch the goal below:

Diogo Jota’s goal from the stands! pic.twitter.com/qJradXygwS — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) June 4, 2024

This was Jota’s 13th goal for his country in his 37th cap.