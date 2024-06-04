Aston Villa have held preliminary talks with Chelsea over a move for Conor Gallagher, and are also in contact with his camp according to reports.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea’s standout performers last season, and captained the side for large parts of the campaign due to injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The 24-year-old’s future has long been a topic of conversation given he’s entering the final year of his contract, with talks over a new deal yet to materialise.

Aston Villa hold Gallagher talks

Gallagher came through the ranks at Chelsea and has been at the club his entire career, but it wasn’t until last season he really established himself in the team.

The England international was the only Chelsea player to make 50 or more appearances last season and only missed one Premier League due to a suspension.

Gallagher is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and the Chelsea faithful have made it clear they would like him to stay, but the club look intent on selling one of their own.

The midfielder has expressed his desire to stay at his boyhood club, but the Blues are keen to sell to help them comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gallagher’s home gown status means he would act as “pure profit” on the books, and he’s been heavily linked with Tottenham, whilst Newcastle have expressed an interest.

However, The Athletic have reported that Villa have held preliminary talks with Chelsea over a move, and have also contacted Gallagher’s camp.

The report adds Unai Emery is a huge admirer and the 24-year-old is emerging as a top target for the club.

Villa have agreed a deal to sign Ross Barkley from Luton, and already have Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara amongst their midfield options.

If Gallagher were to arrive then surely someone would have to leave to make space in the squad for him.

The Athletic also add that Chelsea still retain an interest in Villa striker Jhon Duran and he’s amongst their options to fill the number nine role.