Villareal’s Filip Jorgensen who is reportedly a summer target for Chelsea has described links to the Blues as “fun.”

Chelsea announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca on Monday afternoon following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, with the Italian signing a five year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca will be under pressure from day one and will be expected to guide Chelsea back into the Champions League and bring silverware to west London.

Jorgensen describes Chelsea links as “fun”

Chelsea are set for another busy summer with the club reportedly targeting four signings, a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker.

The Blues signed two goalkeepers last summer, but Maresca is said to want to sign a new one, despite recent reports saying he likes Robert Sanchez and believes he can get the best out of the 26-year-old.

Burnley’s James Trafford, Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia and Jorgensen have all been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, with Maresca’s system said to favour a ball playing keeper.

Jorgensen was questioned about the links of a move to Chelsea and described them as fun whilst adding there’s no set plan for his future.

“It is fun, it shows that I have done something good and done it well,” he told Tipsbladet.