Kompany’s father reveals trio of Premier League clubs showed interest in his son before signing for Bayern

Bayern Munich have made headlines by appointing Vincent Kompany as their new manager, a decision that has caught the attention of football enthusiasts across Europe while raising the eyebrows of many.

The 38-year-old former Burnley manager takes over one of football’s most prestigious roles after a season that ended in relegation from the Premier League. Despite the surprising move, Kompany’s father, Pierre Kompany, has revealed that his son was highly sought after by several Premier League clubs before joining the Bavarian giants this month.

In an interview with La Derniere Heure, Pierre Kompany discussed the behind-the-scenes interest in his son. “It was a surprise to the whole world. Well, not for me. If you look at which teams have already come knocking: last year you had Tottenham and Chelsea, now Brighton showed interest, and Chelsea again. But when Bayern, a club that is so well structured at all levels, comes knocking, you don’t refuse,” he said.

This insight sheds light on the high regard in which Vincent Kompany is held within the football community, despite his recent challenges and relegation with Burnley.

Vincent Kompany has a big task to get Bayern Munich back firing again

Kompany steps into his new role with the task of reclaiming the Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen’s unexpected triumph last season. Bayern Munich, a club synonymous with success, went trophyless last season for the first time since 2012, adding to the pressure on Kompany to deliver immediate results.

Kompany has already expressed his ambitions, emphasising his desire to “win every game” and noting the significance of the Champions League final being held in Munich next year. Bayern reached the semi-finals in the previous season, ultimately falling to the eventual champions, Real Madrid.

The Bavarian club is known for its rigorous standards, and Kompany will be expected to integrate seamlessly and quickly adapt to the high expectations of both the club’s hierarchy and its fanbase.

The interest from Premier League clubs highlights Kompany’s rising stock as a manager. Tottenham, Chelsea, and Brighton all reportedly showed interest in securing his services. Chelsea’s interest was particularly persistent, with approaches made both last year and again recently. However, the allure of managing a club with Bayern Munich’s stature proved irresistible for Kompany.

Alan Pardew admits he would like the Burnley job

As Kompany embarks on his new journey, Burnley are left to find a new manager. Alan Pardew has been linked with the vacancy, though he has denied any formal ties, via TalkSPORT. Speaking about the role, Pardew described the job at Turf Moor as a “great challenge he would like to do,” indicating his interest in potentially stepping into Kompany’s shoes.