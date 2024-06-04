West Ham United’s Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, is embroiled in a betting scandal that threatens to end his professional football career.

The FA have launched an investigation into Paqueta’s alleged involvement in deliberately receiving yellow cards to manipulate betting markets.

Paqueta is accused of deliberately getting booked in four Premier League games — against Leicester in 2022, plus Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth, all in 2023 — to make money for friends.

The FA received an integrity alert from gambling companies, prompting their investigation.

According to the report from The Sun, Paqueta’s shirt sponsor, Betway, were the first to alert the FA to suspicious activity surrounding the player’s on-field behaviour.

Bets totalling £100,000 were traced back to the island where Paqueta was born, further fuelling suspicions.

As the investigation unfolds, the Brazilian’s future remains uncertain. The report claims that the FA are seeking a lifelong ban for the player. Their charge sheet includes a recommendation for a permanent ban if Paqueta is found guilty.

Ivan Toney was the last Premier League player to be punished on betting related charges. He was found guilty 6 months after the FA placed the charge on him. He was banned for 8 months of football.

But Paqueta’s case appears to be more serious if the FA want to place a lifetime ban on him.