Xabi Alonso’s transformative journey with Bayer Leverkusen has been nothing short of remarkable in the recently concluded campaign.

The Spanish manager has led the German club to an unprecedented domestic double, winning their maiden Bundesliga title while going the entire league season unbeaten and also securing the DFB-Pokal.

Defying all expectations, Alonso oversaw Leverkusen as they embarked on a streak of 51 games undefeated in all competitions.

Although Leverkusen couldn’t cap off the campaign with a treble, losing 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final, their near-perfect season remained a testament to Alonso’s coaching prowess.

The 42-year-old’s remarkable season attracted the attention of major European clubs, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool reportedly making inquiries about his availability.

Despite the speculation, specially regarding a potential move to Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp’s announced departure, Alonso has remained focused on his task with the German outfit.

Reflecting on the links to Liverpool in an interview with CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies, the former Real Madrid midfielder highlighted the importance of thorough consideration and emphasised his strong bond with the Merseyside club.

While discussions with Liverpool may have occurred privately, Alonso’s commitment to Leverkusen has remained firm.

He said:

“All these decisions, they need to be thorough. You need to really think about them. And it was more about what I had, not what I’m missing.

“For sure, my bond with Liverpool is there and it’s still there. So there’s not any kind of issue with that.”

When asked if he had spoken to Liverpool owners FSG regarding the vacancy, the Spaniard replied:

“That’s kind of behind the curtains.”

Currently regarded as one of the hottest managerial prospects in football, Alonso’s ascent in the coaching world suggests that greater successes lie ahead.

It seems inevitable that the Spaniard will soon leap to join one of Europe’s elite clubs, furthering his already impressive coaching career.