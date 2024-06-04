Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the players who could leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Gunners expert Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he could see there being some players in the Arsenal squad this summer that the club wouldn’t actively look to sell, but might consider it if the money is right.

Zinchenko is apparently one of those, according to Watts, who believes the recent shift in Mikel Arteta’s tactics could mean the Ukraine international is no longer such a good fit for this Gunners side.

The journalist also named Jakub Kiwior as someone who could fit that category for Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see which of them ends up being more likely to leave, which should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

For the time being, many Arsenal fans will probably agree that offloading Zinchenko and keeping Kiwior makes slightly more sense than the other way round.

Zinchenko transfer: Arsenal expert on why the left-back could leave

Discussing Zinchenko’s future, Watts said: “There are a few players at Arsenal right now who, while the club do not actively want to sell, they would consider offers for should good ones arrive this summer and I would include Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakob Kiwior on that list.

“I can’t see both being allowed to go in the same window, but I wouldn’t be shocked if one was to leave.

“If I had to choose between one to go, I would probably go with Zinchenko. He’s a fantastic player and I think some of the criticism that came his way last season was harsh. But there’s no doubt that Arsenal have moved on from him a bit in the last 12 months.

“He was deservedly one of the first names on the team-sheet in his first season, but his form has definitely dipped since then and Arsenal have shifted things a bit tactically, which has seen his importance on the team diminish.

“We’ve seen Ben White take on the inverted full-back role over on the right hand side, with the left-back now being asked to play more as a classic full-back.

“Kiwior did that very well at times during the second half of the season and showed what a good defender he is. I just think the fact he can play full-back and centre-back probably gives him the edge over Zinchenko. He’s younger as well and has longer left on his contract.

“Taking all those factors into the equation, I feel he is probably worth keeping for now.”