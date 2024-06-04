Arsenal remain very interested in complicated potential £50million transfer

Arsenal reportedly remain very interested in the potential transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, even if there’s some uncertainty about him wanting to leave his hometown.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Zubimendi, who also has the benefit of a bargain £50million release clause, but it seems the Spain international has not shown a willingness to leave his current club or the Basque region in general.

This could make a deal complicated for the Gunners, who could perhaps do well to consider other options for that area of their squad as there seems little sense in pursuing a player who doesn’t want a move, or who might become unsettled and homesick if he does.

Zubimendi is clearly a fine talent who could do a job for Arsenal and other top clubs in midfield, but it’s surely now worth looking at alternatives in that area of the pitch.

Zubimendi transfer looks unlikely for Arsenal, so who could they sign instead?

The Athletic link some other names with AFC, including talented Benfica youngster Joao Neves, while Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is mentioned but seemingly not considered a particularly likely or realistic signing.

Arsenal splashed the cash on Declan Rice last summer, while Kai Havertz also initially looked like he might be a replacement for Granit Xhaka in midfield, even though the Germany international ended up showing his best form up front later on in the campaign.

Perhaps the signing of someone like Benjamin Sesko (also linked by The Athletic) could mean Havertz moves back into midfield and solves this problem for Arsenal, but one imagines a signing of a similar mould to Zubimendi would be the best option.

Zubimendi has also been linked with Barcelona by Sport, and it may be that he’ll end up being more open to a move to a new club if he can at least stay in La Liga.