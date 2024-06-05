Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has named north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham among his dream destinations if he were to leave the Dutch giants.

Brobbey scored 18 goals and provided ten assists in 30 Eredivisie appearances last season as Ajax recovered from a dreadful start to finish fifth, 35 points behind Champions PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United and is a product of the famous Ajax academy.

Brobbey names Arsenal and Spurs amongst dream destinations

Brobbey has been at Ajax his entire career apart from a loan spell at RB Leipzig between 2021 and 2022.

The Dutchman has made 119 appearances to date for Ajax, scoring 49 goals and providing 19 assists.

Brobbey was asked what his dream destinations would be if he were to leave Ajax and he named two Premier League clubs on his list.

“Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, those are nice clubs,” he told HELDEN Magazine.

“But, if I stay at Ajax, that is certainly not a punishment.”

Arsenal are in the market for a striker as they look for a proven goalscorer to help fire them to a first Premier League title in 21 years next season, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah seemingly not cutting it.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has a release clause of £55m, but will face stiff competition for the 21-year-old’s signature with rivals Chelsea also interested.

Spurs are also set to be busy and they are believed to be in the market for a striker as they look to ease their reliance on Heung-Min Son, with the club expected to listen to offers for Richarlison this summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already extended Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig for another season and have been linked with moves for Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez as they look to qualify for the Champions League next season.