West Ham United defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez has suggested his future is somewhat up in the air ahead of this summer.

The Mexico international only joined the Hammers from Ajax last year and it would be a blow for the club to lose him already, but it seems he’s not entirely convinced he’ll be staying at the London Stadium.

Alvarez started well for West Ham in his first season in England, so he may well have interest from elsewhere in the near future, and it seems the 26-year-old has moved to signal that he’s keeping that option open.

“I want to play and show the people my best qualities. But in the summer, you never know what‘s going on,” Alvarez said.

Still, in perhaps mixed messages over his future, Alvarez also took to social media with a video of his best moments for West Ham and Mexico in the last year, with the caption ‘ready for more?’ which perhaps suggests he’s hinting to the West Ham fans that he’s preparing to contribute even more to the team next season.

West Ham will surely need to keep this squad together, with other big names like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus also likely to attract interest this summer, and with new manager Julen Lopetegui inheriting a tricky enough job as it is from his predecessor David Moyes, who endured a difficult end to his time with the east London side.