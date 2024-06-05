Leeds United ace Ethan Ampadu has broken his silence on his future, appearing to signal strongly that he’s staying at the club despite the playoff final defeat to Southampton that saw them miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Ampadu has been a key player for Leeds and a popular figure with the Elland Road crowd, and it now seems he’s moved to reassure fans that he’s committed to the club.

After taking a bit of time to reflect following that heart-breaking defeat at Wembley Stadium, the Wales international looked to the future and made a promise to Leeds supporters on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ampadu said: “We will be back. Gutted to end it like that but massive thank you for all your support this season. See you next season.”

This is certainly good news for Leeds as Daniel Farke looks to rebuild for next term, with a promising side surely still growing at Elland Road and capable of challenging for promotion again.

Other key names like Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray might end up leaving LUFC, but keeping most of the rest of the squad together and building around someone like Ampadu should mean there’s still cause for optimism for the future.