Arsenal chasing £30m-rated Champions League winger with 15 G/A contributions

Arsenal were so near yet so far in terms of winning the Premier League last season, so only a tweak here or there is likely to be needed for Mikel Arteta this summer.

Once the transfer window opens for business – June 14 for domestic deals and July 1 for international transfers – the Gunners will get to work once more.

Last summer saw arrivals at the North London outfit which had a positive effect on the squad as a whole and the first team, with Declan Rice’s signing, despite the expense, being particularly notable.

Arsenal want Tsyganov

As long as Arteta’s side aren’t hit by an injury crisis next year, there’s a strong likelihood that they will be challenging for the title again.

After coming so close, the motivation will absolutely be there to go one better and finally overhaul Man City, who will be going for a record-breaking fifth Premier League title in succession.

Given how well the Arsenal squad have dovetailed of late, Edu and the recruitment department need to be forensic in their research of what type of player would be able to immediately slot into the squad, and offer something different.

According to AS, Girona winger, Viktor Tsygankov, is a player of interest to the Gunners, and is believed to be available for just €30m.

Tsyganov, 26, was a major part of why Michel’s side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, helping himself to eight goals and seven assists during the 2023/24 campaign.

With European football in mind, it’s a safe bet that Michel and the Girona board would be loathe to lose the player, however, if suitable offers come in, they will need to be considered.

For the player himself, he has no intention of rocking the boat at his current club and will not ask to leave say the reports, but will listen to interested parties if Girona accept an offer for him.