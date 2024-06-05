Arsenal could include two players as part of a deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer according to reports.

The Gunners again came up short in the Premier League title race as they finished two points behind Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will be be under pressure to bring the title to the Emirates next season, and will need to strengthen his squad in the summer to give Arsenal the best chance possible.

Arsenal could offer two players as part of Osimhen deal

Arsenal are said to be in the market for a striker, as they look for an out and out goalscorer, with Gabriel Jesus not living up to expectations following his move from City, and Eddie Nketiah seemingly not good enough.

Arteta’s side have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and are also said to have an interest in Osimhen.

Antonio Conte has agreed to become Napoli’s next manager and he is planning for life without the Nigeria international who has a release clause of around £113m.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport report that Arsenal aren’t prepared to meet the 25-year-old’s release clause and could offer two players in part exchange in an attempt to bring the fee down.

The report adds the players who could be involved are attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who are said to be of interest to Conte.

Osimhen scored 15 goals in Serie A last season as Napoli put up a dreadful defence of their title, finishing tenth.

The Nigerian is expected to leave Naples this summer and has interest from the Saudi Pro League, whilst Paris Saint Germain are said to have expressed an interest.

Chelsea, who have been long time admirers of Osimhen aren’t currently pursuing a move, reportedly due to the cost of the deal, and concerns about his injury record.

Osimhen is certainly a talented striker, but it’s a huge fee to pay for a player who has only scored more than 20 league goals once in his career.