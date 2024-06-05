Arsenal star reveals why he decided to skip lap of honour after final game

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, set to depart the club this summer, opted out of the lap of honour after the final game of the season.

The Egypt international’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this month, marking the end of his tenure in North London.

Elneny struggled to find even a consistent place in Mikel Arteta’s squad this past season, making only three Premier League appearances.

The 31-year-old was among the reserves during Arsenal’s final league match against Everton at the Emirates last month.

Despite securing a victory and three points, the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title by just two points, with Manchester City clinching the crown following a 3-1 win against West Ham.

After the game, Arsenal held a lap of honour to celebrate their remarkable season, though it ended without silverware.

Elneny chose not to participate, citing emotional reasons related to his departure. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, he expressed his deep affection for the club and its fans.

He said:

“I love this club so much. I love the fans, I love everything about Arsenal.

“It breaks my heart – that’s why I refused to take to the field [on the lap of honour] because I was so full of emotion.

“But that’s life, my time here has come to an end and I’m very proud of what I’ve done for this club.

“I love these fans and I gave everything that I had. I appreciate everything they did for me, in the good moments and the bad, and they’re always going to be in my heart forever.”

Elneny’s last contract extension was in February last year, which is now nearing its end.

The player joined Arsenal in 2016 from FC Basel for a transfer fee of €12.5 million and was the longest-serving player in the current squad.

Throughout his career with the North London outfit, he made 161 appearances, contributing six goals and ten assists.

Elneny’s decision to skip the lap of honour shows the emotional weight of his departure after years of dedicated service to the club.