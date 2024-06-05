QPR have announced that they have signed 18-year-old Jack McDowell after the defender was released by Aston Villa at the end of the season.

The youngster has spent his whole career with the Birmingham club but that came to an end this season as his contract expired. Villa didn’t feel the need to offer the player a new one and as a result, McDowell needed to find a new club.

According to QPR’s website, the London side have signed the 18-year-old and he promises to be a potential first-team player down the line.

That may come during the upcoming campaign, depending on how the centre-back develops, having made 12 competitive appearances for Aston Villa’s Under-18’s last term.

There are set to be many changes at Villa Park this summer as the Premier League club prepares to return to the Champions League and it seems that McDowell was a victim of the Birmingham outfit’s growing status in English football.

Jack McDowell “excited” about switch from Aston Villa to QPR

Speaking about his transfer to QPR, McDowell has expressed his excitement about moving to Loftus Road.

“I’m excited,” the defender told the Championship club’s website. “The opportunity came to trial with QPR for a week and I really enjoyed it.

“I really liked the players, the facilities, the coaches and all the staff. Then I was lucky enough to be offered a deal and it was an opportunity I had to take.

“Now the aim is to do well for the Development Squad – pushing to train and play with the first team. There is a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I know it’s something that I can achieve. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”